Review: Orbx Leeds Bradford Airport

Review: Orbx Leeds Bradford Airport By Paul Mort

Welcome to my latest review, Leeds Bradford Airport by Orbx. This particular airport was eagerly awaited with anticipation for two reasons. Firstly, it's not far from where I live (53 miles), and secondly, it was developed by Orbx, who as we all know, have created some amazing scenery for X-Plane of late. So, would Leeds Bradford maintain that reputation, or would it miss the runway? Let's find out!

A Brief History

Leeds Bradford Airport is located in Yeadon, in the city of Leeds Metropolitan District in West Yorkshire, England, about 7 miles (11km) northwest of Leeds city centre, and about 9 miles (14km) from Bradford city centre. Work commenced on the first terminal in the late 1930s, although only the first wing was completed before the Second World War. Leeds Bradford opened on 17 October 1931 when it was known as Leeds and Bradford Municipal Aerodrome or Yeadon Aerodrome. Locals still refer to it as Yeadon Airport, largely used for general aviation and training purposes early on, the first scheduled flights commenced on 8 April 1935.

It serves Leeds and Bradford and the wider Yorkshire region including York and Wakefield, and Harrogate, and is the largest airport in Yorkshire. The airport was in public ownership until May 2007, when it was bought by Bridgepoint Capital for £145.5 million. Bridgepoint sold it in 2017 to AMP Capital. It was recently the subject of a multi part TV documentary showing not only the airport but the daily lives of the employees.

Initial Impressions

Please note that all screen shots in this review were taken using Orbx True Earth Northern scenery.

My first impressions of Leeds Bradford Airport were very favourable indeed. Taking off with my trusty Bell 206 helicopter (complete with a LBA repaint), I made a high pass over the airfield and was very impressed with the crispness of the scenery and the surrounding Orbx True Earth ground textures.

The screen shots below show the main airport from above. As you can see, the fields are extremely lifelike in both colouring and texture.

Jumping to ground level; it was nothing short of brilliant to see the quality and texturing of the grass bordering the Jet2 building. Grass and ground texturing is something that is often overlooked by developers, so the quality on offer here was a really nice touch.

Moving in on the terminal, it was time to see if the main airport buildings looked as good close up as they did from the air.

The answer was...they looked even better!

The main terminal building and apron are beautifully modelled with plenty of animated vehicles driving around. For a keen flight simmer like myself, this is the stuff that gives life to an airport!

I'm sure that most people who have read my previous reviews are well aware of my views on ortho textures, so I was overjoyed to see there were no horrible flat cars with this scenery. Quite the opposite in fact, because not only were they all nicely modelled, I even saw cars driving around looking for parking spaces!