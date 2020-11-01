  • QualityWings - Ultimate 787 Collection

    QualityWings - Ultimate 787 Collection for FSX and P3D v4

    QualityWings, one of the industry leaders in flight simulation now brings you the The Ultimate 787 Collection. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a tech marvel of aviation. Using advanced composites, fuel efficiency, new electrical designs, new engine types, the 787 ushers in the future in aircraft design. You can now experience this airliner in Prepar3D v4.

    This product is an officially licensed product from Boeing, and QualityWings has left almost no stone unturned in covering the vast array of features of the 787.

    Choose between three highly accurate and detailed models:

    • Boeing 787-8
    • Boeing 787-9
    • Boeing 787-10

    Based on hundreds of drawings, photos and videos, the exterior models replicate every small detail of the real airplane. Differences between each variant - such as for the main landing gear - are modeled in great detail. In addition we made sure that material reflectivity, aircraft lights and animations closely resemble the real aircraft.

    Choose from over 65 high quality real-world liveries, available for download free of charge from the QualityWings website.

    Each variant comes with its own flight dynamic to ensure that you can actually feel the different handling characteristics. The Fly-by-Wire Flight Controls System has been simulated to great precision and accurately reflects the Boeing C*U, P-Beta and spiral stability logic you find on the real aircraft. Additionally, protective features such as Bank Angle Protection and Tail-Strike Protection help you to operate the aircraft safely. Flight Characteristics have been tested by real-world 787 drivers.

    Purchase QualityWings - Ultimate 787 Collection For FSX
    Purchase QualityWings - Ultimate 787 Collection For Prepar3D v4

