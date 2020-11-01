  • Aviotek - Treviso Antonio Canova Airport

    Aviotek Simulation Software - Treviso Antonio Canova Airport

    Aviotek Simulation Software brings you another greatly modeled, well optimized airport for X-Plane 11. Accurately designed Treviso Antonio Canova Airport with ortho imagery and highly detailed buildings, moving vehicles, city landscape, and more.

    Treviso Antonio Canova airport, located just 3 kilometers southwest of Treviso city center, is one of the main hubs for low-cost airlines in northern Italy. With just a 2,420 meters long runway and 10 parking stalls, it is one of the busiest secondary airports in Italy, having more than 3 Million passengers per year. It's mostly served by Ryanair, LaudaMotion and WizzAir, with a triweekly flight to Moscow operated by Pobeda Airline. It connects airport all around Europe as well as other secondary airports in Italy like Brindisi, Naples, Catania and Cagliari.

    The airport has a small military area where maintenance is performed on various type of military aircrafts.

    Features

    • Full replica of Treviso Airport (according to official 2020 blueprints and projects) and the military apron
    • PBR glass and effects
    • PBR ground textures with optimised resolution
    • HDR custom lighting
    • Hand-painted and color-corrected photoreal imagery
    • Custom 15 cm/px airport photoreal
    • 3D custom static aircrafts
    • 3D people inside the terminal
    • 3D grass with little FPS impact
    • Custom ground vehicles (static and animated)
    • Custom approach lighting system (located over Sile river)
    • Custom 3D landmarks all over the airport's surroundings
    • Hand-placed vegetation and grass
    • Custom taxiway lighting
    • Custom night environment

