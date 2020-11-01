  • FSDT - EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg for Prepar3D v4

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-11-2020 11:38 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments

    FSDT - EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg for Prepar3D 4v

    EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg represents an airport bordering three countries in Europe: France, Switzerland and Germany. Made from the ground up for Prepar3D V4, in full PBR, to achieve the most realistic looking representation of this airport to date.

    Features

    • A true fully native scenery, designed from the ground up for Prepar3D v4.
    • Designed for PBR, with advanced materials and shaders.
    • Complete Dynamic Lighting, optimized for speed. Two levels of complexity controlled by the in-game YouControl menu.
    • Completely made using the P3D4 SDK.
    • Highly detailed SODE Jetways.
    • GSX Level 2 free to use at this airport.
    • Complete GSX Level 2 integration, including custom Pushback routes on each parking.
    • Animated passengers inside the terminal, visible from the cockpit. Can be optionally disabled.
    • Many animated custom ground vehicles.
    • Fully 3d taxiways lighting.
    • High resolution building textures.
    • Complete four season textures, with ice/snow effects in Winter.

    Source

