FSDT - EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg for Prepar3D v4

EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg represents an airport bordering three countries in Europe: France, Switzerland and Germany. Made from the ground up for Prepar3D V4, in full PBR, to achieve the most realistic looking representation of this airport to date.
Features
- A true fully native scenery, designed from the ground up for Prepar3D v4.
- Designed for PBR, with advanced materials and shaders.
- Complete Dynamic Lighting, optimized for speed. Two levels of complexity controlled by the in-game YouControl menu.
- Completely made using the P3D4 SDK.
- Highly detailed SODE Jetways.
- GSX Level 2 free to use at this airport.
- Complete GSX Level 2 integration, including custom Pushback routes on each parking.
- Animated passengers inside the terminal, visible from the cockpit. Can be optionally disabled.
- Many animated custom ground vehicles.
- Fully 3d taxiways lighting.
- High resolution building textures.
- Complete four season textures, with ice/snow effects in Winter.