FSDT - EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg for Prepar3D v4

EuroAirport Basel Mulhouse Freiburg represents an airport bordering three countries in Europe: France, Switzerland and Germany. Made from the ground up for Prepar3D V4, in full PBR, to achieve the most realistic looking representation of this airport to date.

Features

A true fully native scenery, designed from the ground up for Prepar3D v4.

Designed for PBR, with advanced materials and shaders.

Complete Dynamic Lighting, optimized for speed. Two levels of complexity controlled by the in-game YouControl menu.

Completely made using the P3D4 SDK.

Highly detailed SODE Jetways.

GSX Level 2 free to use at this airport.

Complete GSX Level 2 integration, including custom Pushback routes on each parking.

Animated passengers inside the terminal, visible from the cockpit. Can be optionally disabled.

Many animated custom ground vehicles.

Fully 3d taxiways lighting.

High resolution building textures.

Complete four season textures, with ice/snow effects in Winter.

