JustSim Announces Basel Mulhouse Airport

On Facebook, JustSim has announced that they are working on scenery of Basel Mulhouse Airport. This is separate from the FSDT version and is reported to be much more detailed. Release in about 4 to 5 days.

This is our personal project. JustSim releases Basel Mulhouse airport.



Please do not confuse this product with another product from our colleagues..



And also we will be ready to provide very favorable conditions for buyers of this product for MSFS 2020.

