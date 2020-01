Nemeth Designs Video Teaser Of Kamov KA-32A

Nemeth Designs has released a video of a short test flight of the Kamov KA-32A in Prepar3D V4.5. Note that it is still a work in progress so some features might be added or removed for the final. Also, expect large differences between the P3D and the FSX versions.

www.nemethdesigns.com