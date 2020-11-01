  • FlightFactor AVS Update Announced

    FlightFactor AVS

    FlightFactor has announce that an AVS update is coming, with embedded Navigraph interface, multi-monitor and pop-out window support, many bug fixes and more.

    Airport Visual System (AVS) is inspired by a well known on-board Airport Navigation System (OANS) and designed to be a useful assistant during airport navigation. AVS provides basic functional of a real OANS system with many custom enhancements, modern user interface and interactive map. Among other features there is an ability to interactively build taxi routes and show the traffic situation in the current airport.

