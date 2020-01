Flying American Virtual Under New Management

Flyingamericanvirtual is under new management! Please visit our site and join us!

We are an active VA, with a friendly helpful staff. We use the ICrew for our site and Smartacars tracker to log flights. We also have opportunities to move into management. We are looking for Hub Managers, and a Flight Operations Manager, an Events Director, and Human Resources Manager. Our Executive Staff members each have over 20 years of flight sim experience.

Flyingamericanvirtual

flyingamericanvirtual.com