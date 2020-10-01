  • Toposim - UltraMesh New York Now Available

    Expanding our selection of the ultra-high-resolution UltraMesh product line, UltraMesh New York is now available at the FlightSim.Com Store. Featuring an incredible 2.3m horizontal resolution compiled from 1m LIDAR bare earth source data, this is truly the most detailed and accurate rendition of the state of New York elevation models ever produced for the FSX trunk and all its branches.

    One caveat of ultra-high 2m resolution terrain is a shorter visual range than some of the lower, more prevalent LODs, such as the Toposim Continents Collection, making this terrain mesh more conductive to low-altitude barnstorming and bush flying, ultralights, and ground operations such as avatar hiking or off-road four-wheeling. Try it with a Jeep or Humvee--great fun!

    UltraMesh New York is compatible with FSX, FSX-SE, all versions of P3D, and FSW. As well, it works great with Orbx Global Vector, Ultimate Terrain USA, as well as all photoreal ground texture products,

