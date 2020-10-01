  • AFS Design - Boeing Collection - British Airways FSX

    AFS Design - Boeing Collection - British Airways FSX

    AFS-Design brings an excellent package of "Boeing Collection - British Airways" that contains the following models:

    • Boeing 747-8
    • Boeing 747 Cabin
    • Boeing 767
    • Boeing 787 Dreamliner
    • Boeing 787 Cabin

    AFS Design - Boeing Collection - British Airways FSX

    New In Boeing Collection

    • Nav set switches
    • External cockpit section
    • Winglets
    • 3D elements in the virtual cockpit:
    • Window frame, pilot seats
    • Use 3D switch
    • Gauges: Radar Height, Seatbelt, No Smoke
    • Light switches
    • MFD's now very easy to read
    • Flaps
    • Flight dynamic with stall limit
    • Trim features
    • Texture improvements
    • Sound

    AFS Design - Boeing Collection - British Airways FSX cockpit

    All Models Have A Fully Functional Cockpit

    • Five multi-function displays
    • Center console with FMC, radio display with transponders, trim and engine thrust lever control
    • Yoke with controllable switches
    • Upper panel with about 100 real deposited switches
    • "Seatbelt" and "No Smoking" sign with acoustic sound
    • Autopilot features: ILS, FD, ALT, VS, HDG, NAV, speed, Mach, Loc, autothrottle / Master, QNH
    • HUD - Display: artificial horizon, velocity, G, Mach, TAS, IAS, compass, QNH, height, pitch
    • 2D panel in the resolution 1280x720 px / 3D panel with 1024x1024 px textures

    FMC (Flight Management Computer)

    • 15 different menus
    • Gauge of miscellaneous flight parameters
    • Use of flight plan
    • Calculation of courses analogical wind, high level and aerodrome of destination
    • Follow of waypoints
    • Course gauge and autopilot control

    AFS Design - Boeing Collection - British Airways FSX interior

    Other Features

    • Detailed external and internal model including virtual cockpit
    • Animations in the external model: flaps, slats, spoilers, three cabin doors and two hatches, landing gear
    • Extensive lighting effects of windows and exterior
    • Exterior lighting: beacon, strobes, nav, landing and taxi lights
    • Virtual Cockpit: panel light, window reflections, highly detailed, including avionics for radio navigation
    • Panel with FMC (Flight Management Computer) and GPS (Global Positioning System)
    • Engine thrust reverser including animation and realistic flight dynamics
    • All models with ATC-ID sign in the cockpit and exterior models
    • New textures (1024*1024) with specular shine, night lighting and Alpha technology
    • Gangway stairs and logo light

    All Boeing airplanes are equipped with British Airways liveries.

    British Airways (BA) is the national airline of the United Kingdom. British Airways is based in London and has its home base at London Heathrow Airport. British Airways is one of the world's largest airlines.

