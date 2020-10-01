  • DCS World 2020 and Beyond - Non-Aircraft Projects

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-10-2020 04:03 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    DCS World

    In last week's newsletter, we reviewed our 2020 and beyond plans for aircraft in DCS World. One aircraft we forgot to mention was the MiG-23 from RAZBAM. This will be a great eastern aircraft addition to the stable of jets to DCS World, and it is being created by the same RAZBAM team that created the MiG-19.

    For this week's newsletter, we are excited to discuss the many other DCS World projects that are not aircraft. This includes both new modules and core features to DCS World. Like the aircraft, this is a listing of what we will be working on this year, but unless specifically noted, we cannot promise that all these projects will be completed by the end of 2020. In fact, some of the larger projects may extend past it.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020
    Tags: dcs, dcs world

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess feelthere fly-in france vfr fs2004 fsdg fsexpo fsx g1000 helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    HornetAircraft

    New Innsbruck Photoreal and autogen for FS2004

    Thread Starter: HornetAircraft

    FS9 at it's finest! aerosoft approaching innsbruck and a new photoreal with autogen for the innsbruck area a friend and i made last night. enjoy!

    Last Post By: lmhariano Today, 04:49 PM Go to last post
    ZaxPower

    ORBX or UTX

    Thread Starter: ZaxPower

    ORBX has a sale right now, so it's not necessarily prohibitively expensive for me; but I've also seen UTX on the Flight1 website, and I was just...

    Last Post By: anaismith Today, 04:49 PM Go to last post
    arangold2003

    Virtual Cockpits?

    Thread Starter: arangold2003

    Hi guys, Does anybody know if the FS2020 will come with Virtual Cockpits? I fly FSX with trackIR 5 and can't imagine flying it any other way!! ...

    Last Post By: anaismith Today, 04:47 PM Go to last post
    lmhariano

    Got my 748 back :D

    Thread Starter: lmhariano

    A year ago I purchased the iFly 747-400 (+747-8) for FSX, and I showed my results here:...

    Last Post By: lmhariano Today, 04:47 PM Go to last post