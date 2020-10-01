  • Fly X Simulations Doncaster Sheffield Announcement

    Nels_Anderson
    Fly X Simulations - Doncaster Sheffield

    Following our recently released Rovaniemi Rebooted (thank you to everyone who bought it by the way), Today we are announcing our next scenery project, Doncaster Sheffield Airport!

    Features

    • Ultra high-resolution PBR textures for all buildings and ground textures.
    • Highly detailed Terminal Interior.
    • Highly detailed, 3D Custom buildings.
    • 3D grass.

    Release And Pricing

    Doncaster Sheffield will be available in the coming weeks at a price of $17.99.

    If anyone has any questions or feedback for us then feel free to let us know you can get in touch in the following ways:

    Discord - https://discord.gg/26bfg2e

    Email - [email protected]

    Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/FlyXsim

    (All images are taken in an alpha state and the final product will have changes and additions.)

