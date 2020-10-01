Fly X Simulations Doncaster Sheffield Announcement

Following our recently released Rovaniemi Rebooted (thank you to everyone who bought it by the way), Today we are announcing our next scenery project, Doncaster Sheffield Airport!

Features

Ultra high-resolution PBR textures for all buildings and ground textures.

Highly detailed Terminal Interior.

Highly detailed, 3D Custom buildings.

3D grass.

Release And Pricing

Doncaster Sheffield will be available in the coming weeks at a price of $17.99.

If anyone has any questions or feedback for us then feel free to let us know you can get in touch in the following ways:

Discord - https://discord.gg/26bfg2e

Email - [email protected]

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/FlyXsim

(All images are taken in an alpha state and the final product will have changes and additions.)

