  • Microsoft Flight Simulator January 9th, 2020 Development Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-10-2020 10:45 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Happy New Year!

    On behalf of the entire MSFS team, we wish you and your loved ones the very best for 2020!

    Tech Alpha 1 – Wave 2 Invites Coming Next Week

    Starting next week (01.13 – 01.17) we will be sending out the second wave of invitations for testing Tech Alpha 1. If you’ve registered for Tech Alpha 1 but have not been selected, make sure to keep an eye on your inbox starting next Monday!

    Tech Alpha 2 – Finalizing Release Candidate

    We are in the final testing phase for Tech Alpha 2 and expect to have the build ready for release shortly. We are currently tracking to the following timeline:

    • 01.20 – Begin sending Tech Alpha 2 invitations.
    • 01.27 – All Tech Alpha 2 invitations sent.
    • 01.27 – Tech Alpha 2 ready for download, begin sending build access emails.
    • 01.31 – All wave 1 Tech Alpha 2 emails sent.

    As a reminder, if you are already participating in Tech Alpha 1 testing, you will automatically be granted access to Tech Alpha 2.

    Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Microsoft Flight Simulator Team
    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess feelthere fly-in flysimware fs2004 fsdg fsx g1000 helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Elvensmith

    Gameplay

    Thread Starter: Elvensmith

    Has any indication been given by the developers that they will be adding some gameplay elements over and above the usual free flight and scripted...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:59 AM Go to last post
    arangold2003

    MSFS2020 Release Date

    Thread Starter: arangold2003

    Hello everyone, I imagine that there is a lot of excitement regarding FS2020 release, It is about time that a new Sim came out and one that would...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 11:58 AM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    B717 Des Moinew (KDSM) to San Angelo (KSJT)

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Dusk into night flight to San Angelo, Texas. Visual approach to RWY 18 at night. Wind 180 at 19 gusting to 30. Manual approach and landing. They...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 10:47 AM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    McDonnell Douglas Skyhawk A-4C

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Found this freeware download the other day. With some minor tweeks, it is "spot on" as far as flying. I continued my search for something more...

    Last Post By: lifejogger Today, 09:15 AM Go to last post