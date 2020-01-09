Microsoft Flight Simulator January 9th, 2020 Development Update

Happy New Year!

On behalf of the entire MSFS team, we wish you and your loved ones the very best for 2020!

Tech Alpha 1 – Wave 2 Invites Coming Next Week

Starting next week (01.13 – 01.17) we will be sending out the second wave of invitations for testing Tech Alpha 1. If you’ve registered for Tech Alpha 1 but have not been selected, make sure to keep an eye on your inbox starting next Monday!

Tech Alpha 2 – Finalizing Release Candidate

We are in the final testing phase for Tech Alpha 2 and expect to have the build ready for release shortly. We are currently tracking to the following timeline:

01.20 – Begin sending Tech Alpha 2 invitations.

01.27 – All Tech Alpha 2 invitations sent.

01.27 – Tech Alpha 2 ready for download, begin sending build access emails.

01.31 – All wave 1 Tech Alpha 2 emails sent.

As a reminder, if you are already participating in Tech Alpha 1 testing, you will automatically be granted access to Tech Alpha 2.

Microsoft Flight Simulator Team

