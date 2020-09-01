VATSIM Recruiting Supervisors

Have you ever considered becoming a VATSIM Supervisor? VATSIM is looking for dedicated individuals with a passion for helping the members of our network to become network supervisors.

VATSIM Supervisors are volunteers who use their experience and knowledge of VATSIM to help pilots and controllers enjoy the network by answering questions, providing technical support and, where necessary, enforcing the VATSIM Code of Conduct and other global policies.

Learn more about being a supervisor as well as how to apply at