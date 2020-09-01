Team SDB Scenery - RAF Chivenor

RAF Chivenor was a Royal Air Force station located on the northern shore of the River Taw estuary, on the north coast of Devon, England. The nearest towns are Barnstaple and Braunton. The scenery depicts Chivenor as it may have looked during the latter years of RAF occupation when 151 Sqn. Hawks and 22 Sqn. Sea Kings were in residence.
The scenery consists of:
- Full complement of hangars and support buildings
- Technical site and accommodation representative of the period
- Ground overlay that works with Generation-X scenery
- Operational night lighting
- Dynamic night lighting in Prepar3D v4
- AI and static BAe Hawk trainers
- Static Westland Sea King helicopter
- The scenery object densities are scalable to suit most systems
Team SDB donates a portion of revenues from its products to UK Help for Heroes.