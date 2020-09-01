  • Windsock Simulation Update On Ibiza For X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-09-2020 11:22 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Windsock Simulation Update On Ibiza For X-Plane 11

    Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, and Happy New Year!

    We just wanted to take this time and show some preview shots for our next upcoming release...which is...(drum-roll)...Ibiza!

    Continuing our trend of Spanish airports, we have done a lot of the work on the island, and the airport itself is 95% completed, all that is remaining is ortho for the island, and also some of the cityscape.

    Once again this is produced in co-operation with Aerosoft and Sim-Wings. We hope you enjoy the pictures. and please always note that this is W.I.P.

    Windsock Simulation - Ibiza For X-Plane 11

    Windsock Simulation - Ibiza For X-Plane 11

    Windsock Simulation - Ibiza For X-Plane 11

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess feelthere fly-in france vfr fs2004 fsdg fsx g1000 helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    BuffaloSpeedway

    Why can't piston engines reverse thrust?

    Thread Starter: BuffaloSpeedway

    I read the turboprops can reverse thrust, but not piston engines. Since some piston propcraft can adjust prop pitch, why can't they reverse like...

    Last Post By: BuffaloSpeedway Today, 11:32 AM Go to last post
    perryfincher

    Pan American Virtual

    Thread Starter: perryfincher

    Pan American Virtual Flexin’ Wings Around the Globe! Pan American Virtual is a virtual airline created for flight simulation enthusiasts,...

    Last Post By: garybuska Today, 10:57 AM Go to last post
    RThorndyke

    Perfect Flight - Private Flights Beech Baron 58 For FSX & P3D no support

    Thread Starter: RThorndyke

    Rarely, I purchase a product for my beloved FSX so I am by no means big time experienced at these things. I admit that. Well, over the Christmas...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 10:22 AM Go to last post
    Bilbobaggins100

    New Throttle/Accelaration Problem

    Thread Starter: Bilbobaggins100

    Hi, I recently re-downloaded FSX on another, better computer and now whenever I take off, lets say in an A321, I'm going 400mph in about less than a...

    Last Post By: pzl 104 Today, 10:07 AM Go to last post