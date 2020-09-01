Windsock Simulation Update On Ibiza For X-Plane 11

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, and Happy New Year!

We just wanted to take this time and show some preview shots for our next upcoming release...which is...(drum-roll)...Ibiza!

Continuing our trend of Spanish airports, we have done a lot of the work on the island, and the airport itself is 95% completed, all that is remaining is ortho for the island, and also some of the cityscape.

Once again this is produced in co-operation with Aerosoft and Sim-Wings. We hope you enjoy the pictures. and please always note that this is W.I.P.

Source