Verticalsim Studios Showcases Tampa

    X-Plane scenery developer Verticalsim Studios have shown off a few previews of their upcoming scenery of Tampa X-Plane 11. The scenery will include the main airport, plus elements of the surrounding area.

    Tampa International Airport is an international airport six miles west of Downtown Tampa, in Hillsborough County, Florida, United States. The airport is served by over twenty major air carrier airlines, four regional airlines, and three air cargo carriers.

    Verticalsim has also announced a new addition to their freeware VStates series, with the release of Oklahoma which is now available for download on the VStates page:

    https://verticalsims.com/vstates/

