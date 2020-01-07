X-Plane 11: All Your VRAM Is Belonging To Us

One thing I have learned during my time here in the matrix is that users often find new bugs to be significantly more annoying than existing ones; trading an existing bug for a new one is often seen as a big step backward, even if the new bug isn't that bad. I think this is just human nature – we get used to things – it's what humans do – and this takes the sting off of some bugs that have been around a while.

I bring this up to put in context the problem of texture paging, blurry textures, and VRAM management in 11.50. To understand what makes VRAM paging hard, you have to understand how the OpenGL driver solved the problem, and ask yourself: what was the old bug, what is the new bug?

