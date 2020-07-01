  • Taburet - Richmond XP New For X-Plane 11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-07-2020  
    0 Comments

    Taburet - Richmond XP New For X-Plane 11

    Richmond XP from Taburet is a complete scenery for the city of Richmond, Virginia, USA with custom objects and custom autogen blended into a photorealistic base texturing. Autogen built from OSM data to give a realistic form and height to buildings.

    All objects and buildings are based on real world data, position, dimension as accurate as possible. Coverage is as good as OSM data is; in this case the majority of the area is covered. The scenery can be used by day or night and is compatible with any airport add-ons.

