Just Flight - Robin DR400 for X-Plane 11

This all-new DR400 has been modelled by our in-house development team, in partnership with Thranda Design, to the same exceptional quality as all the recent Just Flight aircraft, but we're making it available to you at this permanent special low price by way of a seasonal thank you for all your support and your custom over the last few years. We hope you¡¯ll enjoy flying it!

Following on from their PA-28 series, C152 and PA-38 Tomahawk, this highly detailed simulation of the Robin DR400-180 Regent was developed by Just Flight's in-house team and Thranda Design following comprehensive, hands-on research with a real-life DR400, G-BEUP, based at Goodwood Aerodrome with SportAir.

The DR400 is a wooden monoplane, first flown in 1972 and still in production in France as the latest DR401. This four-seat, piston-engine aircraft is equipped with fixed tricycle landing gear, a 180 HP four-cylinder engine and a large forward-sliding canopy.

The aircraft features a distinctive cranked wing design and sliding canopy, giving it a unique appearance among GA aircraft and excellent cruise performance. It is fitted with an auxiliary fuel tank for a total capacity of 240 litres, providing great range.

The DR400¡¯s excellent visibility, payload capabilities and 130-knot cruise speed make it an ideal aircraft for touring and flight training.

Moving into the cockpit, the aircraft features a comprehensive suite of IFR-capable avionics including a GMA 340 audio selector, GNS 430 GPS unit, KY 97 COM 2 radio, KN 64 DME, GTX 330 transponder, KR 85 ADF and S-TEC 55 autopilot.

The Robin DR400 for X-Plane 11 features PBR materials with real-time environment reflections for superb quality and realism, HD textures for the highest possible texture

Model

Accurately modelled Robin DR400-180 Regent, built using real-world aircraft plans and comprehensive photography of the real aircraft

Numerous animations including sliding canopy, luggage door and engine exhausts

Realistic modelling and texturing of the distinctive cranked wings

Ground equipment including chocks and tie-downs

4096x4096 textures are used to produce the highest possible texture clarity

PBR (Physically Based Rendering) materials with real-time environment reflections for superb quality and realism

Detailed normal mapping for down-to-the-rivet precision of aircraft features

Cockpit

A truly 3D virtual cockpit right down to accurately modelled seat belts and screw heads - every instrument is constructed fully in 3D with smooth animations

Cockpit textures feature wear and tear based on reference photos taken in the real aircraft to produce an authentic environment

Dimmable cockpit lighting

Interactive engine start checklist that responds to user inputs and sim variables

Interactive checklists for every stage of flight

Panel state system which will automatically save the panel state whenever a flight is saved and reload the panel state whenever that flight is loaded

Aircraft configuration system that will allow you to choose between "cold and dark" or "ready for take-off"

Fully functional and comprehensive IFR-capable avionics fit:

GMA 340 audio selector



GNS 430 GPS unit



KY 97 COM 2 radio



KN 64 DME



GTX 330 transponder



KR 85 ADF



S-TEC 55 autopilot



Support for Reality GTN750 (sold separately, Windows only)

Flight Computer panel with useful information such as fuel burn, endurance, speed and wind speed/direction

Interactive logbook panel for logging your flight details (X-Plane native)

GoodWay compatible

Option to activate flashlight from within pop-up window, to aid in those pitch-black cold and dark starts at night

Option to remove window and instrument reflection effects

Radio knob animations routed through plugin logic, for optimum movement fidelity and sound synchronisation

Aircraft Systems

Custom-coded fuel system, including the option of automatic fuel tank switching for use on those long-distance cross-country flights (this option is remembered for future flights)

Custom-coded electrical system with functional circuit breakers. Circuit breaker logic is linked to X-Plane's internal failure logic, so if the plane is set to fail a certain electrical component after a certain number of hours, the circuit breaker for that element will pop out

Functioning carburettor and auxiliary fuel tank transfer controls

Dedicated interactive engine pop-up window displaying values such as fuel tank weights and imbalance, fuel pressure, oil pressure, oil temperature, battery charge (with quick charge option), and information about spark plug fouling and vapour lock condition

Simulated vapour lock condition, with warning pop-up and suggested actions

Simulated spark plug fouling condition, with indication of percentage of fouling

Custom external light logic with custom strobe light pattern and custom light halos for added realism

Liveries

G-BEUP (UK)

G-CETB (UK)

N74922 (USA)

ZK-TZB (New Zealand)

D-EFMD (Germany)

C-LGET (Canada)

F-GPAP (France)

PH-EHW (Netherlands)

VH-KMB (Australia)

OE-DSE (Austria)

Other Features

Realistic and accurate flight dynamics based on real-world performance and handling data, and input from pilots

Authentic sound set, generated using X-Plane's state-of-the-art FMOD sound system

Custom sounds for switches, canopy, warnings and more, featuring accurate location placement of sounds in the stereo spectrum, 3D audio effects, atmospheric effects, adaptive Doppler, exterior sounds spill in when canopy is open, different sound characteristics depending on viewing angle etc.

Comprehensive manual with panel guide and performance data

PSD Paint Kit included so you can create your own paint schemes

Dedicated pop-up window for sound mixing, allowing for individual adjustment of the volume of exterior sounds, in-cockpit sounds and various effects

Custom Weight and Balance Manager window

The DR400 is supplied in the following ten paint schemes:

