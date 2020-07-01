Advanced Flight Modeling Simulation - G5 Avionics

Available Now: G5 Avionics for X-Plane 11.

Advanced Flight Modeling Simulation is excited to announce the release of the G5 PFD/HSI avionics add-on. The Advanced Flight Modeling G5 is a simulation inspired by the Garmin G5 and is for X-Plane 11. It is a true to life simulation which may be run in different modes for your favorite aircraft in X-Plane.

The AFM G5 electronic flight instrument is an all-in-one backup or primary "glass cockpit" display. The G5 has two pilot-selectable main page formats: a PFD page and a DG (directional gyro) or HSI (horizontal situation indicator) page. By combining visual cues and data readouts once scattered across a myriad of instruments, G5 makes flight information easier to scan, so pilots can respond more quickly and intuitively to any inflight situation.

Source