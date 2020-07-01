  • UK2000 Update On Compatibility With Orbx TrueEarth

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-07-2020 12:18 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    UK2000 Update On Compatibility With Orbx TrueEarth

    Update on our scenery compatibility with Orbx True Earth.

    The Orbx "TrueEarth" product for P3D v4 is a photo-based scenery product. Meaning it is based upon real aerial photos, but have been color altered to make the images a unified green color (no seasons). This product also contains autogen buildings and trees.

    The problem is that this autogen is made of 'blocks'. Normal autogen (default and Orbx "FTX") are individual placed trees and buildings, the block method does have some note bad compatibility problems.

    The reference point (center) of the block of autogen determines if that block will be displayed or excluded. With all add-on airports you have the ability to remove autogen, either directly (exclude code) or indirectly via a image 'mask'. These will remove normal autogen, but will not correctly deal with block based autogen.

    What does this mean in visuals?

    It means at some UK2000 airports using True Earth, you may get areas without autogen. This is because the blocks ref point lies inside the airport photo image.

    It also means at some airports you will get autogen at unwanted locations or inside other airport buildings, because its ref point is outside of the airport photo image.

    There is really nothing we can do about this, there is no method we know off to solve this, it's the way the sim is.

    Should I remove True Earth Airport files that conflict with UK2000 Airports?

    Yes you should. Like Orbx FTX you should remove duplicate airport files from your Orbx scenery folder, so for example if you use UK2000 Edinburgh, remove all "egph" files from your Orbx scenery folder, don't rely on FS scenery layering to work, there are many bugs in the scenery layer system when it comes to more than one add-on airport in the same place.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess feelthere fly-in france vfr fs2004 fsdg fsexpo fsx g1000 helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    taslss

    Adjusting Airplane Sound Level

    Thread Starter: taslss

    I've posted on here about this issue before but hoping someone will have some insight. I have noticed that some (not all) of my aircraft have very...

    Last Post By: taslss Today, 12:02 PM Go to last post
    lmhariano

    Got my 748 back :D

    Thread Starter: lmhariano

    A year ago I purchased the iFly 747-400 (+747-8) for FSX, and I showed my results here:...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post
    warrenflyboy

    lights

    Thread Starter: warrenflyboy

    I been siming for a long time but I have a problem that I cant fix for some reason all of my planes lights are not working some have landing lights...

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 11:06 AM Go to last post
    soaringeagle

    why every pilot should have glider experience (with reviews of glider/soaring sims)

    Thread Starter: soaringeagle

    the number 1 reason all pilots should have glider experience is, it will make you a better pilot. a safer pilot. just about every 'miracle landing'...

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 10:52 AM Go to last post