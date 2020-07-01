UK2000 Update On Compatibility With Orbx TrueEarth

Update on our scenery compatibility with Orbx True Earth.

The Orbx "TrueEarth" product for P3D v4 is a photo-based scenery product. Meaning it is based upon real aerial photos, but have been color altered to make the images a unified green color (no seasons). This product also contains autogen buildings and trees.

The problem is that this autogen is made of 'blocks'. Normal autogen (default and Orbx "FTX") are individual placed trees and buildings, the block method does have some note bad compatibility problems.

The reference point (center) of the block of autogen determines if that block will be displayed or excluded. With all add-on airports you have the ability to remove autogen, either directly (exclude code) or indirectly via a image 'mask'. These will remove normal autogen, but will not correctly deal with block based autogen.

What does this mean in visuals?

It means at some UK2000 airports using True Earth, you may get areas without autogen. This is because the blocks ref point lies inside the airport photo image.

It also means at some airports you will get autogen at unwanted locations or inside other airport buildings, because its ref point is outside of the airport photo image.

There is really nothing we can do about this, there is no method we know off to solve this, it's the way the sim is.

Should I remove True Earth Airport files that conflict with UK2000 Airports?

Yes you should. Like Orbx FTX you should remove duplicate airport files from your Orbx scenery folder, so for example if you use UK2000 Edinburgh, remove all "egph" files from your Orbx scenery folder, don't rely on FS scenery layering to work, there are many bugs in the scenery layer system when it comes to more than one add-on airport in the same place.

