  • Aerosoft Douglas DC-8 New Lower Price

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-07-2020 11:49 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments
    Aerosoft - Douglas DC-8 for P3Dv4

    Aerosoft has announced a new lower price for their Douglas DC-8 for FSX and P3Dv4, the award-winning flight simulator version of one of the great early jetliners. Our reviewer termed it "an absolute joy" and an aircraft highly recommended.

    Read our review here

    Aerosoft Douglas DC-8

    The Douglas DC-8 was one of the aircraft that brought long distance air travel to the masses. It made transatlantic air travel possible for a much larger group of people, thus making the world a much smaller place. Commercially it was successful up to 1972 when wide bodied aircraft like the B747 took over its place. There were many variants and once in a blue moon you still see the "Old Smokey" carry cargo. Old Smokey was just one of the many nicknames the aircraft was given by pilots that loved flying them. DC Late, Greasy8, Death Cruiser, Whiney Bird and Cigarette Jets were others.

    For a long time, we lacked these important aircraft in our simulators but this add-on adds a version to your virtual hangar that is not only looking and sounding good, but also offers a good system depth. Every real pilot will enjoy navigating by VOR and NDB and manually managing the four finicky power plants. It is hard work but the DC-8 will reward you with great handling.

    Aerosoft - Douglas DC-8 for P3Dv4

    It's time to forget about MCDU, FMS and FADEC and go back to real flying, complete with instruments with needles and a sturdy but steady hand on the throttles and stick.

    Features

    • Simulation of a 50 series DC-8 passenger airliner with a focus on normal procedures
    • 3D model of the exterior with animated flight surfaces, reversers, landing gear, four exits and two cargo doors
    • Virtual cockpit model with detailed simulation of instruments and controls at the pilot's, first officer's, and flight engineer's positions
    • In-depth simulation of more than 10 aircraft systems
    • Visual rain effects on cockpit windows using TrueGlass technology by TFDi
    • P3D V4 version includes dynamic landing, taxi, and ground floodlights that illuminate objects
    • Cockpit lighting including main panel, pedestal, and engineer's panel floodlights, dome light, panel back lighting, and instrument gauge lighting
    • Instrument gauge lighting has four selectable levels of intensity
    • Engine and other sounds by Turbine Sound Studios including start-up external air cart sound

    Aerosoft - Douglas DC-8 for P3Dv4

    • Radar display showing terrain with three ranges selectable
    • Loader utility to add and remove passengers, cargo and fuel
    • Detailed engine simulation with accurate EPR readings to set power for takeoff, climb and cruise
    • Detailed performance tables to determine V speeds, power settings, takeoff trim, manoeuvre and stall speeds, and more
    • Custom icing code will cause airframe ice accumulation to increase drag and degrade lift while de-icing will gradually remove effects of ice
    • INS waypoints may be manually inserted, or simply by loading a standard FSX flight plan
    • INS simulation is very detailed with random drift, DME updating, realistic or fast alignment and more
    • A cold and dark state is available at any time using the pop-up loader utility

     

    Purchase Aerosoft - Douglas DC-8 for FSX and P3D v4

    Aerosoft - Douglas DC-8 for P3Dv4

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess feelthere fly-in france vfr fs2004 fsdg fsexpo fsx g1000 helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 pa-38 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    taslss

    Adjusting Airplane Sound Level

    Thread Starter: taslss

    I've posted on here about this issue before but hoping someone will have some insight. I have noticed that some (not all) of my aircraft have very...

    Last Post By: taslss Today, 12:02 PM Go to last post
    lmhariano

    Got my 748 back :D

    Thread Starter: lmhariano

    A year ago I purchased the iFly 747-400 (+747-8) for FSX, and I showed my results here:...

    Last Post By: peer01 Today, 11:50 AM Go to last post
    warrenflyboy

    lights

    Thread Starter: warrenflyboy

    I been siming for a long time but I have a problem that I cant fix for some reason all of my planes lights are not working some have landing lights...

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 11:06 AM Go to last post
    soaringeagle

    why every pilot should have glider experience (with reviews of glider/soaring sims)

    Thread Starter: soaringeagle

    the number 1 reason all pilots should have glider experience is, it will make you a better pilot. a safer pilot. just about every 'miracle landing'...

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 10:52 AM Go to last post