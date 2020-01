Aerosoft - FSDG - La Romana XP

New from Aerosoft and FSDG is La Romana - Casa de Campo, Dominican Republic, for X-Plane.

Features

Accurate rendition of La Romana International Airport, Campo de Casa (MDLR)

Animated marshallers (with SAM plugin)

Optimized for great performance and compatibility

Manual included

