Golden Age Simulations - WACO UPF-7

The UPF-7 was a continuation of the Waco "F" series which had been introduced with Model INF of 1930, a three-seater powered with a 100 hp Kinner K-5 engine. The UPF-7 standardized on the 220 hp Continental W-670-6A, civil equivalent of Continental's R-670 military engine. Its designation reflected the principal design characteristics of the airplane - the letter "U" identified the engine as the W-670, the "P" identified the wing and fuselage design, the "F" identified the model type or series.

Essentially a state-of-the-art refinement of the 1930 model, the UPF-7 retained its major features, particularly the heavily staggered wings with the strut-connected ailerons in upper and lower panels. The earlier Fs were all built as three-seaters, with two passengers seated side-by-side in the front cockpit. The UPF-7 was intended to be a dual-control trainer, but when the stick was removed, the front seat was wide enough to accommodate two passengers.

Our representation of this iconic aircraft is fully animated with tool tips active in the VC cockpit for all animated parts. It is fully compatible with all versions of FSX and P3D.

Includes

High quality, fully animated 3D models representing post-war civilian and pre-war Civilian Pilots Training Program

Fully modeled detailed Continental engine

High resolution (4096 x 4096) textures

Fully animated VC cockpit with VC cockpit shadowing and smooth 3D modeled gauges

User controlled configuration manager

VC cockpit custom sound package

Volumetric propeller textures

High fidelity sound files by Immersive Audio

Precision flight dynamics

Fully animated pilot figures

Paint kit

Custom installer for FSX, FSX SE and P3D Versions 1 - 4

