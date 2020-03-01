  • VSKYLABS Aerospace Simulations He-162 Update

    VSKYLABS Aerospace Simulations He-162 Update

    The VSKYLABS Test-Pilot: He-162...getting into a "what if" scenario...

    The VSKYLABS He-162 is being tested now with a pair of Ruhrstahl X-4 missiles, which were initially developed to allow firing at bombers outside of their guns range. It was a guided missile, operated via two wires, which fed by the pilot or aircrew using a joystick.

    Although it was designed to be used in single seat fighters at first, practical tests proved that guiding the missile during combat was less than ideal for the pilot...so it was directed to be used in bombers or larger fighters, where there is a crew rather than a single pilot.

    The He-162 A-2 was not designed originally to carry air-to-air missiles or rockets (only two guns on board). So practically, the X-4 was not an option for the He-162, at least during its basic variants.

    But...it adds a bit of a "spice" to the project, a kind of a "what if" option...and opens the door for other, more acceptable weapons such as the R4M rockets...(but that's for another post...).

    Here are a few screen shots showing it is some action. The small, shiny ventral pod seen attached to the He-162 belly is an experimental JATO (Jet Assisted Takeoff) installation, which is documented in the He-162 files.

