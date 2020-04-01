Where in the World Feature 122

Gentlemen, I really am in need of future submissions. We NEED locations in order to keep this feature going well into 2020. Please send suggestions (real and sim photos as well) to:

[email protected]

The tropical location featured in "Too Late The Hero" and also in "An Officer And A Gentleman" was Subic Bay, Philippines (RPLB).

Lots of players nailed it:

Some incorrect locations suggested:

Guantanamo Bay

Tahiti

Feature #122 is the END OF THE LINE.

It literally is an end of a line.

It was also the end of the line for the old bomber featured in the photo. It has also been the end of the line for many aircraft and ships; well, the end of the line, before continuing on (hopefully).

Oh, and another line is here .... a time-line. We thank Roger Wensley (FS scenery designer) for this stumper.

Ron Blehm