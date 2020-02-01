TOGA Projects Announces ENVSOUND

TOGA Projects has announced on their Facebook page a new addition to their line of flight simulator enhancements. The initial announcement provides few details, but their web site has now been updated to provide more information: "It will bring a new chapter of immersion to your simulator by replacing the lackluster default sounds with a high quality and ultra realistic environmental soundtrack."

ENVSOUND

The ultimate sound enhancement for Prepar3D, coming soon.

ENVSOUND is a new sound enhancement for Prepar3D and Flight Simulator X. It will bring a new chapter of immersion to your simulator by replacing the lackluster default sounds with a high quality and ultra realistic environmental soundtrack. In just a few clicks, you will get a new layer of immersion added to your flight simulation experience.

Worldwide Coverage

Envsound has a worldwide coverage out of the box, all of the included features were carefully hand-placed all over the world with approximately 80 000 locations on release with an increasing coverage over time as it gets updated.

A particular attention has been given to airports where 3rd party sceneries exist. While the current coverage is already extremely substantial, monthly updates will be released in order to increase the coverage of each feature.

Details Are Everything

Unlike many other location based add-ons, we spent a lot of time adjusting the volume of each single sound file to a realistic level so you cannot hear birds or other environment sounds you should not hear with engines running, for example.

It's too low or still too high? No problem, the user interface allows you to control the volume independently for each feature.

About TOGA Projects

TOGA Projects is a French development and repainter team. We are all friends, aviation enthusiasts or real life pilots. TOGA Projects was born in the end of 2015 after the desire to create a hub for high quality products and repaints.

Every member including the beta team participates in how TOGA Projects evoluates, this is what makes us a strong team.