MFSG - Jean Lesage International Airport CYQB 2019

Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport, also known as Jean Lesage International Airport (IATA: YQB, ICAO: CYQB) is the primary airport serving the Canadian city of Quebec. Located 6 nm west-southwest of the city, it is the eleventh busiest airport in Canada. More than ten airlines offer 360 weekly flights to destinations across Canada, the United States, Central America, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe.

Features

Highly detailed Quebec City Airport.

Ground Option:

Quebec photoreal terrain

Without photoreal to be use with default landclass or ORBX Global Vector

Autogen trees only over photoreal terrain.

Airport Groundpoly.

FS2004 / FSX / P3D version compatible with default scenery and ORBX Global Vector.

Compatible with add-on AI traffic.

Static vehicle and aircraft.

Dynamic Light P3Dv4 (optional).

Static Jetways / GSX Level 2 Jetways FSX/P3D (Optional).

PBR Terminal P3Dv4.4 (Optional).

SODE Windsock FSX/P3D.

