  • MFSG - Jean Lesage International Airport CYQB 2019

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-02-2020 11:05 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MFSG - Jean Lesage International Airport CYQB 2019

    Quebec City Jean Lesage International Airport, also known as Jean Lesage International Airport (IATA: YQB, ICAO: CYQB) is the primary airport serving the Canadian city of Quebec. Located 6 nm west-southwest of the city, it is the eleventh busiest airport in Canada. More than ten airlines offer 360 weekly flights to destinations across Canada, the United States, Central America, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe.

    Features

    • Highly detailed Quebec City Airport.
    • Ground Option:
      1. Quebec photoreal terrain
      2. Without photoreal to be use with default landclass or ORBX Global Vector
    • Autogen trees only over photoreal terrain.
    • Airport Groundpoly.
    • FS2004 / FSX / P3D version compatible with default scenery and ORBX Global Vector.
    • Compatible with add-on AI traffic.
    • Static vehicle and aircraft.
    • Dynamic Light P3Dv4 (optional).
    • Static Jetways / GSX Level 2 Jetways FSX/P3D (Optional).
    • PBR Terminal P3Dv4.4 (Optional).
    • SODE Windsock FSX/P3D.

    Purchase MFSG - Jean Lesage International Airport CYQB 2019

    1. Categories:
    2. FS2004,
    3. FSX,
    4. HN,
    5. Prepar3D,
    6. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess feelthere fly-in france vfr fs2004 fsdg fsx g1000 helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight lake district laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet trueearth uk2000 vatsim vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Alexander

    Adding my music to FSX

    Thread Starter: Alexander

    Hello, I don't use FSX a lot, but is there any way to add your own music to FSX? The default music is a little bit boring. Thanks!

    Last Post By: jorgen.s.andersen Today, 12:09 PM Go to last post
    Oldynewby

    Help desperately needed please.

    Thread Starter: Oldynewby

    Hi all, Sorry if this question's 10 years out of date, that's just the way I roll! I've been having problems with flight sim for years. First...

    Last Post By: jethrom Today, 11:36 AM Go to last post
    aharon

    Special Christmas Flight

    Thread Starter: aharon

    Shalom and greetings all my pals, Presenting a special Christmas charter flight from ENBR Bergen Airport located at Flesland in Bergen, Norway to...

    Last Post By: aharon Today, 11:08 AM Go to last post
    loki

    Let it snow!!

    Thread Starter: loki

    https://www.flightsimulator.com/let-it-snow/

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 10:52 AM Go to last post