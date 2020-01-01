  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess falcon feelthere flysimware france vfr fs2004 fsdg fsx g1000 helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight lake district laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk trueearth uk2000 vatsim vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    soaringeagle

    why every pilot should have glider experience (with reviews of glider/soaring sims)

    Thread Starter: soaringeagle

    the number 1 reason all pilots should have glider experience is, it will make you a better pilot. a safer pilot. just about every 'miracle landing'...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 06:02 PM Go to last post
    Oldynewby

    Help desperately needed please.

    Thread Starter: Oldynewby

    Hi all, Sorry if this question's 10 years out of date, that's just the way I roll! I've been having problems with flight sim for years. First...

    Last Post By: Oldynewby Today, 03:59 PM Go to last post
    NZAA

    CPU or GPU where to invest

    Thread Starter: NZAA

    For FSX, where should I put my money? Invest in a powerful CPU or a poweful GPU? What's going to give me better graphics?

    Last Post By: NZAA Today, 03:43 PM Go to last post
    darrenvox

    whitehorse scenery missing

    Thread Starter: darrenvox

    cant seem to find any old or new style CYY scenery for fs9... anyone seen a freeware one lately??

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 02:39 PM Go to last post