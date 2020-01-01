  • Review: KGEG Spokane International Airport Freeware

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-01-2020 01:51 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Review: KGEG Spokane International Airport Freeware  Next

    Review: KGEG Spokane International Airport Freeware

    By Andy Barter

    Spokane, Washington is a city in northwest USA. It has a population of over half a million in the area and is served by the Spokane International Airport at an elevation of 1843 feet. There are two runways 03/21 with a length of 11,000 feet is the main runway and 08/26 at 8200 feet is still long enough to handle most traffic. KGEG handles nearly 4 million passengers per year (2018) and is expanding.

    Spokane is rich in history of the railway being the gateway to the west. If you've played Train Simulator you are familiar with this area. Flight simulator pilots are not so familiar with this area but there is a lot to see. Rivers and mountain landscapes are a major attraction. The Rockies to the west, Canada to the north, and the great plains to the east make for some real pretty enroute visuals. Spokane also is famous for the 1927 air race which began in New York and the grand prize was $10,000. It's estimated over 91,000 people visited Spokane over the week of September 19-25. The population of Spokane at the time was around 9,000 so that's a lot of people for this little town.

    Brett Delana has made the dreary default scenery come to life with his freeware offering for KGEG. Take a look at the default scenery shot below and then after that Brett's scenery. What a difference. Brett has done custom designed buildings with FSDS 3.5.1, used ADE for the layout, and the textures are from pics he's taken from his current home in Anchorage, Alaska and pieced together for KGEG. I've included some winter shots here and there.

    Default Scenery:

    Spokane KGEG

    Spokane KGEG

    Let's take a closer look at his work. First the terminal. The airside has a unique design with a circular main terminal with wings and a large parking garage attached that Brett has even created walkways for.

    Spokane KGEG

    Spokane KGEG

    Spokane KGEG

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020
      Next
    Pages: Review: KGEG Spokane International Airport Freeware  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess falcon feelthere flysimware france vfr fs2004 fsdg fsx g1000 helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk trueearth uk2000 vatsim vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    darrenvox

    whitehorse scenery missing

    Thread Starter: darrenvox

    cant seem to find any old or new style CYY scenery for fs9... anyone seen a freeware one lately??

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 02:39 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Taipei, Taiwan (RCTP) to Kuwait, Kuwait (OKBK) A380

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Very long New Year flight. Interesting high altitude route. 4,299 NM. 10.4 hours PART 1

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 02:12 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Been awhile not flying this beauty, BUT, some issues resolved! FYI included!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Okay, this is one of my favorite Airbus A320. Last evening when I went to fly this, I could not get the N1 to go any higher than 91%, aircraft used a...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 02:12 PM Go to last post
    soaringeagle

    why every pilot should have glider experience (with reviews of glider/soaring sims)

    Thread Starter: soaringeagle

    the number 1 reason all pilots should have glider experience is, it will make you a better pilot. a safer pilot. just about every 'miracle landing'...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 02:09 PM Go to last post