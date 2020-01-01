MilViz King Air 350i Video

Aircraft developer MilViz starts the new year with a tweet pointing to a new video of their upcoming Kind Air 350i for Prepar3D v4.5. They've been pretty active promoting this plane lately, with it being "almost here" according to another recent tweet.

Representing new heights of power and durability, the KA350i delivers truly inspiring performance!

With unparalleled versatility, the KA350i can take off from major airports or short gravel runways, and operates effortlessly at high-altitudes and under extreme weather conditions.

Inside, the KA350i's redesigned cabin and collection of cutting-edge amenities creates a experience that is second to none, offering class leading comfort and unsurpassed interior styling.

On the flight deck, the PL21 integrated avionics suite leads the way in providing a truly intelligent avionics package that has put the KA350i at the top of every pilot¡¦s wish list!

"Every system (Powerplant, Propellers, Electrical, Hydraulic, Fuel, and Bleed Air) if it can be simulated, it is, and it is correct." - 350i instructor pilot

Product Page