  • MilViz King Air 350i Video

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 01-01-2020 01:00 PM  Number of Views: 34  
    1 Comment

    MilViz King Air 350i Video

    Aircraft developer MilViz starts the new year with a tweet pointing to a new video of their upcoming Kind Air 350i for Prepar3D v4.5. They've been pretty active promoting this plane lately, with it being "almost here" according to another recent tweet.

    Representing new heights of power and durability, the KA350i delivers truly inspiring performance!

    With unparalleled versatility, the KA350i can take off from major airports or short gravel runways, and operates effortlessly at high-altitudes and under extreme weather conditions.

    Inside, the KA350i's redesigned cabin and collection of cutting-edge amenities creates a experience that is second to none, offering class leading comfort and unsurpassed interior styling.

    On the flight deck, the PL21 integrated avionics suite leads the way in providing a truly intelligent avionics package that has put the KA350i at the top of every pilot¡¦s wish list!

    "Every system (Powerplant, Propellers, Electrical, Hydraulic, Fuel, and Bleed Air) if it can be simulated, it is, and it is correct." - 350i instructor pilot

    Product Page

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020
    1 Comment
    1. n85988's Avatar
      n85988 - Today, 01:17 PM
      "with it being "almost here" according to another recent tweet"

      It is ALREADY here! It was released before Christmas.

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess falcon feelthere flysimware france vfr fs2004 fsdg fsx g1000 helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 piper pmdg polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet tomahawk trueearth uk2000 vatsim vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 xp11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    darrenvox

    whitehorse scenery missing

    Thread Starter: darrenvox

    cant seem to find any old or new style CYY scenery for fs9... anyone seen a freeware one lately??

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 02:39 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Taipei, Taiwan (RCTP) to Kuwait, Kuwait (OKBK) A380

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Very long New Year flight. Interesting high altitude route. 4,299 NM. 10.4 hours PART 1

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 02:12 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Been awhile not flying this beauty, BUT, some issues resolved! FYI included!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Okay, this is one of my favorite Airbus A320. Last evening when I went to fly this, I could not get the N1 to go any higher than 91%, aircraft used a...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 02:12 PM Go to last post
    soaringeagle

    why every pilot should have glider experience (with reviews of glider/soaring sims)

    Thread Starter: soaringeagle

    the number 1 reason all pilots should have glider experience is, it will make you a better pilot. a safer pilot. just about every 'miracle landing'...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 02:09 PM Go to last post