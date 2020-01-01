  • Canadian Xpress January 2020 Monthly Challenge

    Canadian Xpress January 2020 Monthly Challenge

    This month, we visit the farthest most northernly airport on the North American mainland, Barrow, Alaska. Barrow is a small community on the artic sea which is accessible by air or sea when weather permits. Even with a 7,100 ft runway, Wiley Post-Will Rogers Memorial Airport is closed to aircraft with more than 30 seats, unless special written permission has been granted.

    Your job is to fly personal and equipment from Deadhorse (PASC) to Wiley Post-Will Rogers (PABR) with either the Canadian XpressA® BAe JetStream 31, Beechcraft B1900D, Cessna C208B Grand Caravan, or DeHavilland Dash 6-Q300 freeware or payware aircraft only which are available to all pilots regardless of rank, but only for the challenge.

    Join Canadian Xpress today in order to participate as there are some great prizes to be won including:

    • Aerosoft Products
    • Bonus Flight Hours
    • Canadian Xpress Monthly Challenge Award

    The January 2020 Challenge is open to all Canadian XpressA® pilots from January 1st, 2020 until January 29th, 2020.

    Canadian Xpress Virtual Airline
    "Fly Virtually Anywhere!™"
    http://CanadianXpress.ca

    CXA-TV "Watch Us Fly!"
    http://CXA-TV.com

