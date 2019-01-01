Gift Guide: Just Flight - PA-38 Tomahawk For X-Plane 11

PA-38 Tomahawk Publisher: Just Flight Review Author:

Shawn Weigelt Suggested Price:

$41.99

Introduction

Nostalgia took flight as my wheels left the runway at Anacortes Airport. I was immediately taken back to a time when X-Plane user awall86's most excellent freeware Piper Tomahawk was my favorite mount for low and slow flight simming in the heady days of X-Plane 9. I spent countless hours tooling around Washington's San Juan Islands and Puget Sound region in that airplane, which is, arguably, one of the finest freeware aircraft made for X-Plane in the last ten years. Despite having a virtual hangar full of nice payware General Aviation airplanes, I often preferred the simple Tomahawk to all of them, but I struggle to come up with any objective reasons why. I guess it mostly boils down to the fact that I love the pragmatic simplicity of the Tomahawk. That tall T-tail combined with the excellent all around visibility and super simple instrument panel is endearing to me and, despite the airplane's lack of awe inspiring performance, a 100 knot mount is my preferred method of travel for short VFR hops.

Time moves on and now that I exclusively fly in X-Plane 11, I hadn't yet found that perfect little two-seat trainer to supplant awall86's Piper Tomahawk...until now. Enter the Just Flight Piper PA-38 Tomahawk.

Being a huge fan of all things Just Flight, I was elated when I saw that the Tomahawk was in development for FSX/P3D and knew that it would eventually be produced for X-Plane 11 as well. Sure enough, the project was announced and I spent weeks following the development of the plane with great interest, drooling over screen shots and anxious for the day when I could finally get my hands on it for review. Well, that day has come and I am pleased to announce that, for me at least, I have finally found that little two-seater that I've been waiting for. Read on to get my take on the ins and outs of Just Flight's latest aircraft to help determine if it deserves your hard earned money and a spot in your virtual hangar.

Sights And Sounds

As always with any airplane review I do, I started the testing process by immediately scrutinizing the exterior of the aircraft. With the Tomahawk loaded up in X-Plane 11, I first examined the proportions compared with multiple real world images of the aircraft. Unsurprisingly, Just Flight's rendition looks spot-on accurate for the 1981 and 82 Tomahawk II model, with its larger 6 inch wheels. Incidentally, Just Flight's Tomahawk is based on a real world 1981 model with British G-BNKH registry. Development teams like Just Flight, which consistently model their simulated products based on real-world airplanes, tend to carry a little more legitimacy in my mind. Their simulator products look and perform more realistically and give me that warm, fuzzy feeling that the work was done right.

When loaded in the sim under a cold and dark state, the Just Flight Tomahawk sits quietly on the ramp (or runway) with an empty cabin and with wheel chocks, tie downs, and a tow bar in place. As soon as one turns the key, the static items disappear and a very well modeled male 3D figure appears in the pilot's seat, complete with dark sunglasses and David Clark headset.