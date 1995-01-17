Review: Virtavia - C-17A Globemaster III

C-17A Globemaster III Publisher: Virtavia Review Author:

Ray Andersen Suggested Price:

$40.00

Intro

The C-17A is a four engine aircraft with a high wing configuration and a military airlifter that was first built by McDonnell Douglas and later by Boeing after they merged. The aircraft is also known as the Globemaster III and is capable of transporting heavy loads of both military cargo, vehicles and troops as well as performing operations from small airstrips and to drop cargo off from the air.

The four Pratt & Whitney F117-PW-100 turbofan engines each provide a very powerful thrust of 40,400 lbf (179.9 kN). Each engine has a built-in feature for the reverse thrusters, which enables the engine to produce a very powerful reverse thrust. This reverse thrust can help the C-17A to a full stop within just 9 seconds. The reverse thrust can also make the C-17A taxi backwards with up to 20 mph (30 km/h) if needed to.

General Information & Aircraft Specs

Produced by McDonnell Douglas / Boeing

McDonnell Douglas / Boeing National Origin United States

United States First Flight 15th of September 1991

15th of September 1991 Introduction 17th of January 1995

17th of January 1995 Role Strategic and Tactical Airlifter

Strategic and Tactical Airlifter Produced 1991 - 2015

1991 - 2015 Built 279

279 Status Active Service

Active Service Unit Costs US$218 milion (2007)

Crew 3 (2 pilots + 1 loadmaster)

3 (2 pilots + 1 loadmaster) Capacity 170,900 lb (77.519 kgs)

170,900 lb (77.519 kgs) Length 174 ft (53 m)

174 ft (53 m) Height 55 ft 1 in (16,79 m)

55 ft 1 in (16,79 m) Wingspan 169 ft 9.6 in (51,755 m)

169 ft 9.6 in (51,755 m) Wing Area 3,800 sq ft (350 m2)

3,800 sq ft (350 m2) Aspect Ratio 7.165

7.165 Empty Weight 282,500 lb (128.140 kgs)

282,500 lb (128.140 kgs) MTOW 585,000 lb (265.352 kgs)

585,000 lb (265.352 kgs) Fuel Capacity 35,546 US gal (134.560 L)

35,546 US gal (134.560 L) Power Plant 4x Pratt & Whitney F117-PW-100 Turbofan engines

4x Pratt & Whitney F117-PW-100 Turbofan engines 40,400 lbf (179.9 kN) thrust each