Gift Guide: Accu-Sim P-51D Military

Intro

The P-51 is a single engine, single seat, long-range, low-wing fighter and fighter-bomber aircraft built by North American Aviation since the early 1940's. The aircraft is one of the most iconic aircraft of the WWII and the D-model is probably one of the most famous versions and often shown in movies of that era.

The D-version features a very powerful V-12 Packard V-1650-7 liquid-cooled engine that uses a 2 stage intercooled supercharger providing the P-51D with 1,490 hp at 3,000 rpms however, applying the WEP (War Emergency Power) the engine could produce 1,720 hp but only for a limited amount of time. The propeller used for this monster of an engine was a Hamilton Standard, constant speed and variable pitch propeller with a rather huge diameter of 11 ft 2 in (3.40m).

More that 15,000 P-51's were built since the first flight in October of 1940 and the aircraft was primarily used in service during WWII and the Korean War and here with great success.

General Information And Aircraft Specs for the P-51D

Produced by: North American Aviation

United States First Flight: October 26th 1940

January 1942 (RAF) Role: Fighter and Fighter Bomber

15,000+ Status: Retired from military service

Crew: 1

32 ft 3 in (9.83m) Height: 13 ft 41/2 in (4.08m)

37 ft 0 in (11.28m) Empty Weight: 7,635 lb (3,465kg)

12,100 lb (5,490kg) Power Plant: 1x Packard V-1650-7 liquid cooled V-12

Max Speed: 440 mph / 383 kn / 708 km/h (at 25,000 ft / 7,600m)

362 mph / 315 kn / 583 km/h Range: 1,650 mi / 1,434 nmi / 2,656 km (w/external tanks)

41,900 ft (12,800m) Rate of Climb: 3,200 ft/min (16.3m/s)

39 lb/sqft (192kg/m2) Power/Mass: 0.18 hp/lb (300W/kg)

Purchase, Download And Installation

I purchased this add-on through the new FlightSim.Com Store and the purchase and download went perfectly and with ease. The entire download was completed within a very short time due to a very good server and internet connection.

The file downloaded was named ATS-525 and the file is a zip file of 165 MB which is actually not a huge file for an aircraft of the complexity and quality that I was expecting. After the download was completed I activated the installation process which also was very user friendly and only took about 15 seconds to install the complete file. The installation wizard features an 'Auto-Find' the correct platform and installation location, which you of course manually can override to select a specific installation location if you want to.

The version that was installed was the v18.8.27.0 but after the installation was completed the wizard searched for an update to the aircraft and found the v18.12.22.0 - this update is a smaller update of additional 29.53 MB which I of course also downloaded and installed.