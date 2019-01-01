  • Carenado Announces Citation XL560

    Published on 12-30-2019 11:08 AM  
    Carenado Announces Citation XL560

    Though little detail is provided, Carenado has announced on their Facebook page that they have a Citation XL560 for FSX and Prepar3D "coming soon". Work in progress screen shots were provided to give a taste of what is to come.

    Carenado - Citation XL560

    Carenado - Citation XL560

    Carenado - Citation XL560

