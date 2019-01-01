  • SXAD - San Antonio International Airport Released

    SXAirport Design - San Antonio International Airport Released

    Welcome to SXAD's San Antonio International Airport (KSAT). This high fidelity recreation includes the entire airport and the immediate surrounding area.

    San Antonio International Airport is the 6th busiest in the State of Texas and offers 53 destinations served by 12 airlines. As of 2018, the airport saw its first year of 10,000,000+ passengers and a new upgraded car park and car rental building.

    Features

    • A detailed recreation of the entire airport and buildings
    • The new car park and rental building
    • 1 ft/pix Seasonal photo scenery
    • A significant area outside the airport modelled
    • Custom night lighting
    • Custom taxiway signs
    • Custom ground textures
    • Baked night lighting and Ambient Occlusion
    • Combined models and LODS for better performance
    • GSX compatibility
    • Prepar3D v4 version has native models
    • SODE animated jetways

