Binersim Releases Sultan Iskandar Muda Airport

Many months of meticulous research and development went into this product. The final result is a faithful, "as real as it gets" recreation of the real world Sultan Iskandar Muda Airport, Aceh - the main gateway to Aceh and North Sumatera as a whole. We hope you enjoy Binersim Sultan Iskandar Muda for FSX (SP2) and Prepar3D v4.
Features
- FPS friendly
- Detailed building ground, etc.
- High resolution textures
- Custom ground polygon
- Custom made taxi signs and taxi lights
- Dynamic light (P3Dv4 only)
- SODE jetways
- 3D grass
About BinerSim Indonesia
BinerSim is a scenery development team for flight simulators. The team was established on 2013. We develop scenery for Flight Simulator by creating 3D models of many airports and various objects realistically to enhance your experience on the simulator.