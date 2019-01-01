Binersim Releases Sultan Iskandar Muda Airport

Many months of meticulous research and development went into this product. The final result is a faithful, "as real as it gets" recreation of the real world Sultan Iskandar Muda Airport, Aceh - the main gateway to Aceh and North Sumatera as a whole. We hope you enjoy Binersim Sultan Iskandar Muda for FSX (SP2) and Prepar3D v4.

Features

FPS friendly

Detailed building ground, etc.

High resolution textures

Custom ground polygon

Custom made taxi signs and taxi lights

Dynamic light (P3Dv4 only)

SODE jetways

3D grass

Source

About BinerSim Indonesia

BinerSim is a scenery development team for flight simulators. The team was established on 2013. We develop scenery for Flight Simulator by creating 3D models of many airports and various objects realistically to enhance your experience on the simulator.