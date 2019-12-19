  • The Float Flights Of DC3 Airways

    The Float Flights Of DC3 Airways

    Text By Sherman Kaplan

    Flight Plans Created By Glen Broome

    (Dedicated to the memory of DCA pilot Ted Creagh)

    At least four times a week, pilots employed by DC3 Airways (www.dc3airways.net) gather for a series of multi play flights. The flight plans are created by designated volunteer members and roam the globe. We use such software as Swift to link us together in multi play, and Teamspeak for voice communication.

    The flights are in our namesake aircraft, the DC3 in any of its forms, military or civilian as the situation of each flight suggests. Sometimes, pilots will choose to fly the larger DC4, again as situation and desire dictate.

    Some months ago, during one of our regular multi player sessions, one of our pilots was talking about the pleasures he and his wife enjoyed from vacations through the Inner Passage and up to Alaska. That comment sparked an idea, a series of float or amphibian flights as an ad hoc endeavor for DCA pilots.

    Now, we are making these plans public for everyone to enjoy, whether a member of DCA or not. And, while that membership is not required, please feel free to explore our web site and consider joining what has become one of, if not the best community of flight simulator enthusiasts this hobby is fortunate to enjoy.

    None of these flights require, or are even suitable for DC3s, though some of our pilots will use the pontoon version made available as the MAAM package of DC3 aircraft.

    Most of us will use a variety of de Havilland Beavers or Otters, the Carenado Cessna 185 bush aircraft or others as they choose. A wide variety of other freeware float and amphibian aircraft can be found in the FlightSim.Com library, as well as other sources.

    Our pilots fly on a range of programs from FS2004 up to Prepar3D and X-Plane, as they choose. The common denominator has been online friendship, communication and an interest in the hobby.

    The flight plans are largely self explanatory. Many of us will use Little Navmap to track our routes as we fly together. A baker's dozen of the flight plans are illustrated below. The full set of plans is included in the file available for download below.

    Sherman Kaplan
    www.dc3airways.net
    Download Flight Plans

    Sample Flight Plans

    DC3 Airways flight plan
    Flight Plan 1: W55 to W33

    DC3 Airways flight plan
    Flight Plan 2: W33 to CCX6

    DC3 Airways flight plan
    Flight Plan 3: CCX6 to CAW5

    DC3 Airways flight plan
    Flight Plan 4: CAW5 to CAW5 round robin

    DC3 Airways flight plan
    Flight Plan 5: CAW5 to CAW5 second round robin

    DC3 Airways flight plan
    Flight Plan 6: CAW5 to CAW8

    DC3 Airways flight plan
    Flight Plan 7: CAW8 to CAY4

    DC3 Airways flight plan
    Flight Plan 8: CAY4 to CZSW

    DC3 Airways flight plan
    Flight Plan 9: CZSW to CYXT

    DC3 Airways flight plan
    Flight Plan 10: CYXT to CAC3

    DC3 Airways flight plan
    Flight Plan 11: CAC3 to KBE

    DC3 Airways flight plan
    Flight Plan 12: KBE to PAKX

    DC3 Airways flight plan
    Flight Plan 13: PAKX to KWF

