  • Gift Guide: iFly Jets 747-400

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-27-2019 11:27 AM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Gift Guide: iFly Jets 747-400  Next

    iFly Jets 747-400

    Publisher: Flight1

    Review Author:
    Meng Yu

    Suggested Price:
    $59.95
    Buy Here

    Though the development of the 747 nearly bankrupted Boeing initially, the plane has now evolved to become one of the most recognizable aircraft that ever took to the skies. Today, the 747 has been adapted to fill multiple roles beyond that of a passenger and cargo aircraft, including the carrier aircraft for the space shuttle, an airborne telescope and laser (separate aircraft) and even the presidential transport for the United States of America and several other countries.

    The -400 model of the 747 which we will look at today features many improvements over its "classic" predecessors, including glass cockpit displays and, most notably, a 2-man crew instead of three. The -400 also had several derivatives, including the 747-400M combi for carrying both cargo and passengers, the 747-400D for filling high density domestic routes (and lacks winglets!) and the Large Cargo Freighter (LCF) for transporting oversized cargo.

    iFly 747     iFly 747

    iFly 747     iFly 747

    Development

    iFly has faithfully recreated the 747-400 in all its glory for Prepar3D (both 32-bit and 64-bit versions) and of course, Flight Simulator X. Included in this package is the base passenger version of the 747-400 with three engine configurations: The General Electric CF6-80, the Rolls-Royce RB211 and the Pratt and Whitney PW4000.

    An update in December of 2018 introduced the 747-8i passenger model, at no additional cost to registered users of the iFly 747-400 v2. This is not a simple exterior model, but includes several important system changes as well, including an Electronic Checklist and several updates to the panel displays, resulting in a somewhat comprehensive 747-8i simulation beyond an exterior model change. More information is included in a PDF after installing the update.

    Furthermore, should you wish to become a cargo pilot, the iFly team has introduced a 747 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF) model of the 747-400 in February this year, which features appropriate adjustments to the model of the -400 to reflect the aircraft in real life. However, the BCF model is not available for 32 bit versions of P3D and FSX, a reasonable decision considering the myriad of benefits a 64-bit simulator has.

    Hence, for the price of the 747-400, you would receive five variants of the 747 in total: the -400 GE, -400 PW, -400 RR, -8i and BCF.

    iFly 747     iFly 747

    iFly 747     iFly 747

    1. Categories:
    2. FSX,
    3. HF,
    4. 2019
      Next
    Pages: Gift Guide: iFly Jets 747-400  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app archer atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess falcon fs2004 fsdg fsx g1000 helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight lake district laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz model 76 msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet trueearth uk2000 vatsim vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    aharon

    Chanukah And Christmas Greetings

    Thread Starter: aharon

    Delivering Chanukah/Christmas gift of Porsche to a lucky recipient. HAPPY CHANUKAH AND MERRY CHRISTMAS TO All OF YOU Regards, Aharon ​

    Last Post By: aharon Today, 11:02 AM Go to last post
    alexbaudi

    737 Parts for sale !!

    Thread Starter: alexbaudi

    Selling the following message me if interested ! 737 Jetmax overhead 737 FDS aft overhead 737 FDS pedestal 1x Bombardier crew seat 1x...

    Last Post By: dorniergp Today, 10:54 AM Go to last post
    david_UK

    FSX:SE Some landing lights not working at night

    Thread Starter: david_UK

    I can't find an internet thread that specifically relates to my issue - I wondered if you guys have any thoughts....? I'm not sure when it started...

    Last Post By: il88pp Today, 10:37 AM Go to last post
    Matt Davis

    FSX-SE Crash with FSUIPC4 and logs

    Thread Starter: Matt Davis

    My 12 year old son and I recently became interested in Aviation after visiting the Museum of Flight at Boeing Field and seeing all the grounded 737...

    Last Post By: f16jockey_2 Today, 10:00 AM Go to last post