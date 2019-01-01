  • Vielcon Designs Holiday Sale

    VIELCON DESIGNS Holiday Sale

    VIELCON DESIGNS, who make advanced sounds for FS2004, FSX and Prepar3D (all versions) is now running their holiday sale. They make a variety of sound and environment packages that can enhance your entire sim.

    Airport Enviroment

    Airport Enviroment is an improvement package that replaces some textures, some sounds and default effects. With this product it is possible to completely modernize the default airports around the world and its surroundings. Small, medium and large airports come alive in both Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004, FSX and P3D (all versions). Optimization and quality of textures, sounds and effects guarantee a more realistic level of immersion.

    Purchase Airport Enviroment

    Realistic Environment for FS2004

    Realistic Environment is an improvement package that has been developed exclusively for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004 where the optimization and quality of textures, sounds and effects guarantee a more realistic level of immersion.

    Purchase Realistic Environment For FS2004

    Realistic Rain Sound

    Realistic Rain Sound is a high-quality sound package that improves the sound effects of the rain and that completely replaces the predetermined sounds. It allows the natural environment of rainy and stormy days to be more realistic. It has been developed using real sounds that were recorded, digitally processed and adapted to be compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004, FSX and Prepar3D (all versions). They are in high-definition format. Its installation is very easy and is done by the installer of the product. We include an installation manual in both English and Spanish.

    Purchase Realistic Rain Sounds

    Realistic Thunder Sound

    Realistic Thunder Sound is a high-quality sound package that improves the sound effects of thunder and lightning and that completely replaces the default sounds. It allows the natural environment of rainy and stormy days to be more realistic. It has been developed using real sounds that were recorded, digitally processed and adapted to be compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004, FSX and Prepar3D (all versions). They are in high-definition.

    Purchase Realistic Thunder Sound

    Realistic Natural SoundPack

    Realistic Natural SoundPack is a unique package of both products: "Realistic Thunder Sound" and "Realistic Rain Sound". You can buy this package or buy them separately.

    Realistic Natural SoundPack is a package of realistic sounds in high-quality, which improves the sound effects of rain, thunder and lightning and completely replaces the predetermined sounds. With this product, the natural environment of rainy and stormy days is more realistic in the world of virtual aviation. All our products, including this one, have been developed using real sounds recorded in HD, digitally processed and adapted to be compatible with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2004, FSX and Prepar3D (all versions).

    The installation is very easy and it is done by the installer of the product. We include an installation manual in both English and Spanish.

    We always update our products. Our products are the result of an excellent digital editing work of high quality and adaptation with which it is intended to achieve the highest possible realism in aerial simulation.

    Purchase Realistic Natural SoundPack

