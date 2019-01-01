  • Carenado - C208B Grand Caravan G1000 for X-Plane 11

    Carenado - C208B Grand Caravan G1000 for X-Plane 11

    Special Features

    • Full interior and exterior PBR.
    • 3D interior and exterior with MANY details.
    • Rain effect support* (dynamic drops movements).
    • Options of cargo pod and liquid ice protection tank.
    • Customized FMOD sounds.
    • Customized X-Plane default G1000.
    • Customized CAS system
    • Default G1000 autopilot.

    Carenado - C208B Grand Caravan G1000 for X-Plane 11

    Features

    • Full VR compatible
    • Specially designed engine dynamics for XP11.
    • Flight physics optimized for XP11 standards.
    • Physically Based Rendering materials and textures throughout.
    • PBR materials authored with industry-standard software used by the film and gaming industries.
    • Realistic behavior compared to the real airplane. Realistic weight and balance. Tested by several pilots for maximum accuracy.
    *Requires downloading Librain plugin: Click Here

    Carenado - C208B Grand Caravan G1000 for X-Plane 11

    Included In The Package

    • 5 HD liveries.
    • 1 HD blank texture.
    • C208B EX G1000 Normal Procedures PDF.
    • C208B EX G1000 Emergency Procedures PDF.
    • C208B EX G1000 Performance tables PDF.
    • C208B EX G1000 Reference PDF.
    • Recommended Settings X-Plane 11 PDF.

    Carenado - C208B Grand Caravan G1000 for X-Plane 11

    Purchase Carenado - C208B Grand Caravan G1000 for X-Plane 11
    Also available with standard cockpit

