Special Features
- Full interior and exterior PBR.
- 3D interior and exterior with MANY details.
- Rain effect support* (dynamic drops movements).
- Options of cargo pod and liquid ice protection tank.
- Customized FMOD sounds.
- Customized X-Plane default G1000.
- Customized CAS system
- Default G1000 autopilot.
Features
- Full VR compatible
- Specially designed engine dynamics for XP11.
- Flight physics optimized for XP11 standards.
- Physically Based Rendering materials and textures throughout.
- PBR materials authored with industry-standard software used by the film and gaming industries.
- Realistic behavior compared to the real airplane. Realistic weight and balance. Tested by several pilots for maximum accuracy.
Included In The Package
- 5 HD liveries.
- 1 HD blank texture.
- C208B EX G1000 Normal Procedures PDF.
- C208B EX G1000 Emergency Procedures PDF.
- C208B EX G1000 Performance tables PDF.
- C208B EX G1000 Reference PDF.
- Recommended Settings X-Plane 11 PDF.
Purchase Carenado - C208B Grand Caravan G1000 for X-Plane 11
Also available with standard cockpit