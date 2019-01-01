  • Captain 7 December Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-26-2019 12:55 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    Captain 7

    Hi guys, sorry for the longer digital absence. Reason was not a social detox, but especially many todo's outside the hobby. Now just before Christmas, I wanted to take the opportunity and get you up again. A lot has happened in the last few months. First and foremost, of course, the developments around the new flight simulator from Microsoft. I'm not allowed to report much about it, but only the fact that Asobo / Microsoft is proactively catching up with input and feedback from the (developer) community is already a great sign. Of course we would like to make existing and new projects available for the new simulator. Whether and how this works will be shown in the next few months. We are definitely very excited about the preview version of the SDK (Software Development Kit) announced for January.

    EDN Nuremberg for X-Plane: Somehow EDN seems to stand for long development times. But yes, the beta tests are already running. The scenery port makes the colleagues from Stairport Sceneries and already the first trial looked really great! I'm sure a release date can be mentioned very soon.

    Computer Hannover for P3D and (?): Here the 3D modeling works are already very far ahead but unfortunately there is currently a (temporary) show stopper. Since Spring 2019, extensive reconstruction work has been carried out on the main terminals. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to perform a photo session on site so far. But this is essential for high-quality texturing. We are in touch with the airport and hope to catch up on the photo tour in spring 2020.

    EDAH Heringsdorf for P3D: Our oldest scenery got a fresh 2020 update. Many users had wanted a better interaction with FTX Germany North, especially as far as the seasons modified by FTX in Germany. This has now been implemented, along with some other improvements. In addition, there are now significantly more 3D grass and vegetation and something could be optimized on the performance. Also minor bugs have been fixed: the static Cessna 208 and the tire abrasion on the runway are back on the unreal mesh edge at the northern airport has been fixed.

    Now we wish you a wonderful Christmas. And now thank you so much for your great support in 2019!

    Source
    captain7.de

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. Prepar3D,
    5. 2019
    Tags: captain 7

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app archer atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess falcon feelthere fs2004 fsdg fsexpo fsx g1000 helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight lake district laminar research lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet trueearth uk2000 vatsim vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    nadlzfw

    Another weather problem

    Thread Starter: nadlzfw

    I'm using FSrealWX lite and for about a week now have had a problem... The weather application loads the local weather and then times out trying...

    Last Post By: nadlzfw Today, 01:31 PM Go to last post
    NZAA

    PC Requirements

    Thread Starter: NZAA

    I used to fly FSX about 5-10 years ago but as my PC aged I got over the poor graphics vs what I could see on YouTube etc so gave up. I'm hoping MS...

    Last Post By: dogdish Today, 10:18 AM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    757 Perth International to Brisbane International

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Yesterday's flight in the land down under :cool: PART 1

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 07:12 AM Go to last post
    pomak249

    Go to Airport list?

    Thread Starter: pomak249

    Merry xmas all. Just wondered if there was anyway to edit the 'go to - airport' list in the freeflight UI to highlight addon airports (ie, add a...

    Last Post By: silverheels2 Today, 06:51 AM Go to last post