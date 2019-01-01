  • Just Flight Christmas Preview Of 747 Classic

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-26-2019 12:11 PM  Number of Views: 37  
    1 Comment

    Just Flight Christmas Preview Of 747 Classic

    A Happy Christmas and best wishes for 2020 to each and everyone of you from everyone here at Just Flight.

    We'd like to leave you with a selection of in-development screenshots showing off new 747-100/200/200F models for the 747 Classic P3D.

    We're aware that we've not been able to show too much off of late and that you've all been asking and wondering about the development of this eagerly awaited add-on, so it's apt that we use one of our final posts of the year to show off the latest progress.

    Just Flight Christmas Preview Of 747 Classic

    Also aware the next question on most people's lips, other than asking for lots of products detail, will be...When will it be out? We're not going to give any final answers on that just now but you can rest assured, it's a priority title for us and we're looking forward to having it ready and released as soon as we're happy with it in 2020. And yep an X-Plane version is very much part of the plan, going forward.

    Enjoy the new shots and we hope you have a fantastic and relaxing period with your family and friends.

    Just Flight Christmas Preview Of 747 Classic

    Just Flight Christmas Preview Of 747 Classic

    The Just Flight Crew!

    Source

    1. pugilist2's Avatar
      pugilist2 - Today, 12:32 PM
      Looking forward to the XPL11 version, although Felis is also developing a 747-200.

