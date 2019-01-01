  • Gift Guide: A2A Simulations Comanche 250

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-25-2019 11:44 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Gift Guide: A2A Simulations Comanche 250  Next

    Comanche 250

    Publisher: A2A Simulations

    Review Author:
    Ray Andersen

    Suggested Price:
    $49.99/$79.99
    Buy Here

    A2A Simulations - Comanche 250

    Intro

    The Comanche 250 is a single engine, low wing, four-seated aircraft built by Piper Aircraft since 1958 and is an all-metal, light-weight aircraft with a tricycle retractable landing gear. The 250 is a member of the larger series of Comanche aircraft and features a 250 hp (186 kW) Lycoming O-540 engine.

    Over the years the aircraft had several upgrades such as the manually operated flaps in the early models were upgraded to be electrically actuated flaps in the later models and which became standard in 1962. Also the majority of 250's were fitted with a carbureted engine but a few were also manufactured with fuel-injected versions of the same engine.

    A2A Simulations - Comanche 250     A2A Simulations - Comanche 250

    One of the characteristics of the Comanche 250 is the wingtip fuel tanks which became available in 1961. The internal fuel load can hold 60 US gallons of fuel where the wingtip tanks can hold additional 30 US gallons in total.

    General Information And Aircraft Specs

    A2A Simulations - Comanche 250
    Produced by Piper Aircraft
    National Origin United States
    First Flight May 24, 1956
    Introduction 1958
    Role Civil Utility Aircraft
    Produced 1957-1972
    Built (qty) 4,857
    Unit Costs $17,850 - $36,890
    Status Out of production
    Crew 1
    Capacity 1 Crew + 3 Passengers
    Length 24 ft 10 in
    Height 7 ft 5 in
    Wingspan 36 ft 0 in
    Empty Weight 1,690 lbs
    MTOW 3,000 lbs
    Power Plant Lycoming O-540-A w/ 250Hp
    Propeller 1x 3-bladed McCauley 77 in Constant Speed or 1x 3-bladed MT Propeller 74 in constant speed
    A2A Simulations - Comanche 250
    Range 928 nmi (75% power) ? 1,108 nmi (45% power)
    Service Ceiling 20,000 ft
    Vne - Never Exceed 203 mph (229 mph w/ stabilator tips installed)
    Vno - Max Structural Cruise 180 mph
    Va - Design Maneauvering 144 mph (2,800 lbs) & 120 mph (1,900 lbs)
    Vfe - Max Flaps Extended 125 mph
    Vlo - Max Gear Operation 125 mph
    Vle - Max Gear Extended 150 mph
    Vx - Best Angle of Climb 84 mph
    Vy - Best Rate of Climb 105 mph
    Vs - Stall, Normal Config 71 mph
    Vso - Stall, Landing Config 64 mph
    Final w/ 270 Flaps 90 mph
    Max Crosswind 17 kts
    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2019
      Next
    Pages: Gift Guide: A2A Simulations Comanche 250  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft afs-design airbus airport app archer atc beechcraft boeing boeing 747 canadian xpress carenado cessna chicago dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design duchess falcon feelthere fs2004 fsdg fsx helicopter hifi hifi technologies italy just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz msfs orbx over your head prod p3d4 piper polymerman prepar3d quick look rex rolling cumulus ron blehm sale taburet trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim verticalsim studios vflyteair virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs washington where in the world windows 10 x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    adamb

    ' Tis the season

    Thread Starter: adamb

    Merry Christmas everyone.

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 12:19 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Another Unsung Hero, the North American AT-6

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Many a pilot trained on the North American AT-6. Classified as an advanced trainer, this aircraft fulfilled not only pilot training requirements, but...

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 09:20 AM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    A300 Johannesburg (FAJS) to Punta Raisi (LICJ) Palermo, Italy

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Through in another long flight this past weekend. PART 1 The route:

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 09:17 AM Go to last post
    Paulco

    Happy christmas to all !!!

    Thread Starter: Paulco

    Happy Christmas to all the Forum guys and their families. Have a great time, all the best As a Curiosity are there any Female Flightsim fans?...

    Last Post By: budreiser Today, 08:21 AM Go to last post