Gift Guide: A2A Simulations Comanche 250

$49.99/$79.99

Intro

The Comanche 250 is a single engine, low wing, four-seated aircraft built by Piper Aircraft since 1958 and is an all-metal, light-weight aircraft with a tricycle retractable landing gear. The 250 is a member of the larger series of Comanche aircraft and features a 250 hp (186 kW) Lycoming O-540 engine.

Over the years the aircraft had several upgrades such as the manually operated flaps in the early models were upgraded to be electrically actuated flaps in the later models and which became standard in 1962. Also the majority of 250's were fitted with a carbureted engine but a few were also manufactured with fuel-injected versions of the same engine.

One of the characteristics of the Comanche 250 is the wingtip fuel tanks which became available in 1961. The internal fuel load can hold 60 US gallons of fuel where the wingtip tanks can hold additional 30 US gallons in total.

General Information And Aircraft Specs

Produced by Piper Aircraft National Origin United States First Flight May 24, 1956 Introduction 1958 Role Civil Utility Aircraft Produced 1957-1972 Built (qty) 4,857 Unit Costs $17,850 - $36,890 Status Out of production Crew 1 Capacity 1 Crew + 3 Passengers Length 24 ft 10 in Height 7 ft 5 in Wingspan 36 ft 0 in Empty Weight 1,690 lbs MTOW 3,000 lbs Power Plant Lycoming O-540-A w/ 250Hp Propeller 1x 3-bladed McCauley 77 in Constant Speed or 1x 3-bladed MT Propeller 74 in constant speed