Gift Guide: A2A Simulations Comanche 250

Comanche 250
Publisher: A2A Simulations
Intro
The Comanche 250 is a single engine, low wing, four-seated aircraft built by Piper Aircraft since 1958 and is an all-metal, light-weight aircraft with a tricycle retractable landing gear. The 250 is a member of the larger series of Comanche aircraft and features a 250 hp (186 kW) Lycoming O-540 engine.
Over the years the aircraft had several upgrades such as the manually operated flaps in the early models were upgraded to be electrically actuated flaps in the later models and which became standard in 1962. Also the majority of 250's were fitted with a carbureted engine but a few were also manufactured with fuel-injected versions of the same engine.
One of the characteristics of the Comanche 250 is the wingtip fuel tanks which became available in 1961. The internal fuel load can hold 60 US gallons of fuel where the wingtip tanks can hold additional 30 US gallons in total.
General Information And Aircraft Specs
|Produced by
|Piper Aircraft
|National Origin
|United States
|First Flight
|May 24, 1956
|Introduction
|1958
|Role
|Civil Utility Aircraft
|Produced
|1957-1972
|Built (qty)
|4,857
|Unit Costs
|$17,850 - $36,890
|Status
|Out of production
|Crew
|1
|Capacity
|1 Crew + 3 Passengers
|Length
|24 ft 10 in
|Height
|7 ft 5 in
|Wingspan
|36 ft 0 in
|Empty Weight
|1,690 lbs
|MTOW
|3,000 lbs
|Power Plant
|Lycoming O-540-A w/ 250Hp
|Propeller
|1x 3-bladed McCauley 77 in Constant Speed or 1x 3-bladed MT Propeller 74 in constant speed
|Range
|928 nmi (75% power) ? 1,108 nmi (45% power)
|Service Ceiling
|20,000 ft
|Vne - Never Exceed
|203 mph (229 mph w/ stabilator tips installed)
|Vno - Max Structural Cruise
|180 mph
|Va - Design Maneauvering
|144 mph (2,800 lbs) & 120 mph (1,900 lbs)
|Vfe - Max Flaps Extended
|125 mph
|Vlo - Max Gear Operation
|125 mph
|Vle - Max Gear Extended
|150 mph
|Vx - Best Angle of Climb
|84 mph
|Vy - Best Rate of Climb
|105 mph
|Vs - Stall, Normal Config
|71 mph
|Vso - Stall, Landing Config
|64 mph
|Final w/ 270 Flaps
|90 mph
|Max Crosswind
|17 kts