JustAsia - CYYT St. John's Airport Released

Canada's St. John's International Airport serves as the main airport for St. Johns. The airport has three runways and is a perfect departure airport for crossing the pond! Several major Europe and American airlines fly in and out from St. John's International Airport's three runways, with flights from Ireland in a 737-700 across the pond or just a short domestic flight, CYYT is the perfect airport for both long and short haul flights. We have worked hard to recreate this airport to be as realistic as possible.
Features
- UHD ortho imagery
- Custom HDR night lighting
- 2K ground textures and markings (include wet textures)
- Full WT3 intergration with custom ground routes
- Static aircraft option
- Custom animated ground traffic
- Animated jetways and docking
- Highly optimize scenery (light on FPS)
- 3D grass