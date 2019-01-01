  • JustAsia - CYYT St. John's Airport Released

    JustAsia - CYYT St. John's Airport Released

    Canada's St. John's International Airport serves as the main airport for St. Johns. The airport has three runways and is a perfect departure airport for crossing the pond! Several major Europe and American airlines fly in and out from St. John's International Airport's three runways, with flights from Ireland in a 737-700 across the pond or just a short domestic flight, CYYT is the perfect airport for both long and short haul flights. We have worked hard to recreate this airport to be as realistic as possible.

    Features

    • UHD ortho imagery
    • Custom HDR night lighting
    • 2K ground textures and markings (include wet textures)
    • Full WT3 intergration with custom ground routes
    • Static aircraft option
    • Custom animated ground traffic
    • Animated jetways and docking
    • Highly optimize scenery (light on FPS)
    • 3D grass

