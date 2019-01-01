JustAsia - CYYT St. John's Airport Released

Canada's St. John's International Airport serves as the main airport for St. Johns. The airport has three runways and is a perfect departure airport for crossing the pond! Several major Europe and American airlines fly in and out from St. John's International Airport's three runways, with flights from Ireland in a 737-700 across the pond or just a short domestic flight, CYYT is the perfect airport for both long and short haul flights. We have worked hard to recreate this airport to be as realistic as possible.

Features

UHD ortho imagery

Custom HDR night lighting

2K ground textures and markings (include wet textures)

Full WT3 intergration with custom ground routes

Static aircraft option

Custom animated ground traffic

Animated jetways and docking

Highly optimize scenery (light on FPS)

3D grass

Source