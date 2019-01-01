  • Gaya Simulations Offers Kos-Ippokratis For Free

    Gaya Simulations Previews Kos-Ippokratis Airport

    While only just announced last week, and not yet actually available, Gaya Simulations is offering their scenery of Kos-Ippokratis Airport for free to anyone who registers before the end of 2019.

    Previous Kos-Ippokratis Airport Announcement

    GayaSimulations have released some preview images of their Kos-Ippokratis Airport and island scenery for Prepar3D and X-Plane 11.

    The first and ultra exciting preview at our brand new forums systems!

    We are thrilled to announce officially one of the most beautiful and popular Greek island - Kos!

    It will have Prepar3D and X-Plane 11 versions (at least...), and we are already in advance stages of developing.

    Gaya Simulations - Kos-Ippokratis Airport

    Gaya Simulations - Kos-Ippokratis Airport

