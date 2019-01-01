FlightSimLabs Releases A321-X

The biggest and longest cousin in the A32X Series family, the A321-X accommodates for much bigger statistics, such as three seating configurations and a maximum takeoff weight of approximately 93.5 tons.

Expanding on FSLabs' ground-breaking visual effects, windshield rain and airframe icing simulation, along with a fully custom animated external model and FSLabs' unique 3D sound engineering, the A321-X debuts the Cabin Camera System, integrated into the lower ECAM display, to show a live video feed of the cabin, while passengers are boarding and de-boarding, integrating very closely with FSDreamTeam's Ground Services X (GSX) Level 2.

The A321-X features A321-specific flight dynamics, engine performance models and handling characteristics developed in consultation with real airline pilots and using thousands of data points derived from hundreds of test flights in the real aircraft. Both the CFM56-5B3 and IAE V2533-A5 engine variants are faithfully reproduced, including each engine type's unique performance characteristics. Each engine variant has its own sound set, utilizing hundreds of recordings from the real aircraft and FSLabs' unique 3D sound design techniques to provide a truly immersive and realistic sound experience from every angle, whether you're in the cabin, on the flight deck or outside the aircraft.

Features

High detail modeling with full PBR textures on the external model.

The first aircraft title featuring CPDLC allowing users the unique opportunity to interact with ATC via datalink communications.

A unique to the A321 fuel system without outer wing tanks found in other A32X variants, plus optional additional center tanks (ACTs) allowing a total fuel capacity of 23,770kg and increasing flight time by up to 7 hours.

60 additional flight warning computer sheets of logic specifically for the A321-X variant.

A new high-definition takeoff performance system generating precise performance features for a given takeoff runway.

Custom ground friction models to simulate proper ground handling (single engine taxi).

Brake models tuned to match real world performance in all weather environments

Over 60,000 electrical components simulated and connected via simulated electrical and data driven networks.

Complete flight control system, featuring Normal Law, Alternate Law, Abnormal Attitude Law, Direct Law and Mechanical Backup. The Fly-By-Wire system faithfully represents the feeling of flying the real world aircraft

Source