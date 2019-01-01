  • XFER Design Year End Update On H145

    XFER Design Year End Update On H145

    Christmas is coming up and 2019 is coming to an end. It was an exciting year with good progress and we learned more about X-Plane development. While we had great success in expanding our system depth and managed to almost complete the 3D model of the helicopter, we also took a big lesson in time management and learned that things do not always go according to plan.

    If you had asked us about a release date exactly one year ago, we, as you most likely know and expect by now would have said "we don't know", but in our minds we were certain that we could release the H145 in 2019. What we really didn't know was how busy we were going to be and how little time we would have to work on the H145. The H145 is going to be a freeware add-on and so this is essentially the price it takes for doing this as a hobby.

    XFER Design - H145

    We really do not want to rush this since we want to keep a certain standard even if this is just a freeware add-on. When we started working on the H145 we have committed ourselves to release the helicopter as a complete pack, with a VIP and rescue version and with all necessary equipment and parts and so on and to stay away from releasing a "pre-release" version or a "beta" or whatever you want to call it.

    With that being said, we decided to reduce our plan and to work on a very basic version for an initial release. We have not yet determined what "basic version" means but we think this is the right way forward. After that we will work on updates, e.g., SAR equipment.

    XFER Design - H145

    As always, we will keep you updated.

    This will be our last update for this year, and we want to thank every one of you for your kind words under every post we have made in the past!

    XFER Design - H145

